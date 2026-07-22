Parents of 5-year-old who starved to death in Ascension Parish have murder trial set for March

GONZALES — The parents of a 5-year-old who starved to death will go to trial for murder in March.

Ascension Parish District Attorney Ricky Babin's office said that Marlon Perrilloux and Raynisa Young's trial is on March 16, 2027. Perrilloux, 33, and Young, 27, were indicted in February on second-degree murder and possession of Schedule I with intent to distribute following the death of their son.

The couple was arrested on Jan. 2 after first responders were called to a gas station where 5-year-old Marley Perrilloux was found unresponsive alongside Marlon Perrilloux, his father.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he later died due to starvation. Detectives said he weighed 19 pounds at the time of his death.

After executing a search warrant of the home, detectives noted that the inside of the residence was in poor condition and barely livable due to the parents' negligence.