Overturned garbage truck causes road closure in Livingston

49 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, January 07 2021 Jan 7, 2021 January 07, 2021 3:42 PM January 07, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown
Photo: Walker Police Department via Facebook

WALKER - An overturned garbage truck has caused the northbound lane of Walker South Road at the roundabout to be shut down on Thursday. Traffic is currently being diverted to I-12 East while crews work to clean up the spill of garbage. 

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route for the time being. Click here for more updates as the situation develops. 

