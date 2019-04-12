Latest Weather Blog
Opening of New Orleans airport terminal delayed until fall
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The opening of a new $1 billion terminal at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport has been delayed to this fall.
News outlets report the city of New Orleans and the New Orleans Aviation Board announced the delay on Thursday. An airport release says the delay will allow more time for testing, training and implementing key system at the facility, which will replace the city's existing airport's terminal.
This is the fourth time that the opening of the 35-gate terminal has been delayed. Construction started in 2016 and it was set to open in early 2018. Officials decided to increase the number of gates and pushed the opening until February 2019, but then sinking land and a damaged sewer line pushed it to this summer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Will Wade to meet with LSU officials Friday, ending month-long stalemate
-
How emotion separates LSU track from rest of the NCAA
-
Southern stuns No. 8 LSU baseball 7-2
-
LSU basketball - Postgame Press Conference vs. Michigan State
-
Sportscaster Dick Vitale's ESPN interview turns into shouting match over Will Wade...