90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One taken to hospital after reported stabbing on North 38th Street

2 hours 45 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, July 11 2023 Jul 11, 2023 July 11, 2023 8:08 AM July 11, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after a reported stabbing incident on North 38th Street Tuesday morning. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the stabbing happened on North 38th. Police said the suspect turned himself and that he was being attacked, but no more details were immediately available. 

Emergency officials said one person was taken to a hospital. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days