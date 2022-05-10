81°
One person taken to hospital after gunfire in Zachary

ZACHARY - Police are responding to a person found shot on Secretary Road, near some apartments on the dead end street.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m.

Eyewitnesses said they heard what they believe was a handful of shots and saw a vehicle flee the scene.

The shooting scene is near the corner of Main Street and McHugh Road.

Police were busy with the incident at 5:30 p.m.  Specific information was not released.

Watch WBRZ newscasts Tuesday for late-breaking information.  Stream WBRZ newscasts at 6, 6:30, nine and 10:00 here.

