One person taken to hospital after crash along I-12
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash along Interstate 12 eastbound before the 10/12 merge.
Officials said the person was in stable condition. The wreck, which happened before 3:15 p.m., slowed traffic in the area.
No more information about what caused the crash has been released.
