One person shot in Lobdell area Sunday afternoon

Sunday, January 30 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot in the Lobdell area Sunday afternoon. 

Sources said the person was shot near the corner of North Donmoor Avenue and Cezanne Avenue around 2:50 p.m. 

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. No more details were immediately available. 

