62°
Latest Weather Blog
One person shot in Clinton after Mardi Gras parade
CLINTON - One person was shot in Clinton after a Mardi Gras parade in the town, authorities said.
According to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff, traffic was backed up for miles and one person was shot, but they are expected to be okay.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge NAACP says Louisiana should adopt new procedures after 5 Memphis...
-
Baton Rouge Green distributes native trees to local households; Sylvia's Valentines accepting...
-
City plans to roll out Florida Boulevard revitalization over the next 15...
-
More electric vehicle charging stations coming to Baton Rouge
-
Sheriff's office employee accused of stealing thousands, given special treatment as she...