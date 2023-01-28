62°
One person shot in Clinton after Mardi Gras parade

Saturday, January 28 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CLINTON - One person was shot in Clinton after a Mardi Gras parade in the town, authorities said. 

According to the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff, traffic was backed up for miles and one person was shot, but they are expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. 

