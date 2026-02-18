67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person injured in shooting on Plank Road, Iroquois Street

2 hours 14 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, February 18 2026 Feb 18, 2026 February 18, 2026 8:13 PM February 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital from Plank Road and Iroquois Street after being injured in a shooting on Wednesday night, officials confirmed.

The call came in around 7:50 p.m., and officials said the male victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officials on the scene said the victim drove himself to Plank Road and Iroquois Street after the shooting; they were unable to provide a location where the shooting took place.

Trending News

No other information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days