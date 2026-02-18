67°
One person injured in shooting on Plank Road, Iroquois Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital from Plank Road and Iroquois Street after being injured in a shooting on Wednesday night, officials confirmed.
The call came in around 7:50 p.m., and officials said the male victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Officials on the scene said the victim drove himself to Plank Road and Iroquois Street after the shooting; they were unable to provide a location where the shooting took place.
No other information was immediately available.
