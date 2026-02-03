58°
One person injured after natural gas pipeline explodes near Holly Beach in Cameron Parish
HOLLY BEACH - One person was injured in Cameron Parish south of Lake Charles after a natural gas pipeline exploded on Tuesday morning.
The operator of the pipeline was hurt, but the injuries were described as minor.
Louisiana State Police is investigating the cause of the explosion.
