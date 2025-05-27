80°
Latest Weather Blog
One person injured after Monday night shooting in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a reported shooting Monday night.
Officials said the shooting happened on Chestnut Street in Baton Rouge shortly after 8 p.m.. Emergency officials confirmed one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not specified.
Trending News
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information on what led to the shooting or whether anyone was arrested.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Celebration of Life service for first Black Zachary police officer on Tuesday
-
70 for 70: Kathleen Blanco
-
20-year-old Amite woman killed in Saturday night crash
-
One person injured after Monday night shooting in Baton Rouge
-
Anti-drug activist from Baton Rouge shares message on Capitol Hill alongside other...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
-
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball advances to SEC Tournament semifinals after beating Texas A&M 4-3
-
LSU baseball falls to Ole Miss 2-0 in SEC Tournament semifinals