One person critically injured in shooting on Shelley Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured in a shooting along Shelley Street on Monday afternoon.
Emergency officials said the shooting happened around 4 p.m. near the corner of Shelley Street and Alamonster Drive.
The victim was taken to a hospital. No more information has been released.
