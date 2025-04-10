One person critically injured after crash in Walker

Photo Credit to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

WALKER - One person was brought to the hospital in critical condition after a car crash in Walker on Thursday morning.

Livingston Parish deputies said that the crash happened along Walker South Road between Joe May Road and Henry Drive.

Acadian Ambulance officials said that AirMed brought the injured victim of the crash to Our Lady of the Lake via Air Med.

WBRZ has reached out to deputies to determine what caused the crash.