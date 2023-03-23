81°
Latest Weather Blog
One injured after fight led to overnight shooting outside bar, officials say
BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is investigating a reported shooting on at a bar off Plank Road early Thursday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was leaving Romeo's Old School Bar and Lounge when he got into a fight. The fight reportedly led to a shooting.
Police said the man was shot in the "upper torso area." He was found on Dayton Street, and officials say he was in stable condition, but did not specify the severity of his injuries.
Trending News
The BRPD has not yet reported an arrest or possible suspect.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR school district bringing back random K9 searches
-
Mysterious phone call to Nathan Millard's family raises new questions about his...
-
City-parish leaders announce funeral fund, peace walk honoring slain 11-year-old
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Sweet 16
-
Livingston Parish Library System searching for permanent administrators; interim director appointed Tuesday