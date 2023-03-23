81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One injured after fight led to overnight shooting outside bar, officials say

4 hours 5 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, March 23 2023 Mar 23, 2023 March 23, 2023 9:10 AM March 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is investigating a reported shooting on at a bar off Plank Road early Thursday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was leaving Romeo's Old School Bar and Lounge when he got into a fight. The fight reportedly led to a shooting. 

Police said the man was shot in the "upper torso area." He was found on Dayton Street, and officials say he was in stable condition, but did not specify the severity of his injuries. 

Trending News

The BRPD has not yet reported an arrest or possible suspect. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days