One dead, one missing from fishing camp at Toledo Bend Reservoir

Photo: KSLA

SABINE PARISH - After a body was found near Toledo Bend Reservoir on Saturday, deputies are searching for another missing fisherman.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office received a call around 3:30 p.m. Saturday reporting two missing fishermen last seen near Solan's Camp at the north end of the reservoir.

The caller told deputies the fishermen went fishing Friday and never returned to the camp.

Deputies began working with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to search the area. At around 8 p.m. Saturday, one body was recovered from the area.

Authorities are continuing their search for the missing individual, the sheriff's office stated on social media Sunday.

No more information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing person should call the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-256-9241.