One dead after massive tornado moves across St. Bernard Parish; 8K out of power

16 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, March 22 2022 Mar 22, 2022 March 22, 2022 10:46 PM March 22, 2022 in News
Source: WWL-TV, WGNO
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: @PaytonMaloneWX

NEW ORLEANS - Video obtained by a reporter at WWL-TV shows a massive tornado rolling through New Orleans and Chalmette in St. Bernard Parish on Tuesday evening.

One death has been reported in Arabi near the Orleans Parish line, according to Parish President Guy McInnis. 

During a press conference Tuesday night President McInnis said multiple crews of first responders, including the La. National Guard, are in the area. McInnis said there were multiple injuries reported so far, but does not have a clear picture of the damage yet. 

