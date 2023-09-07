88°
One dead after early-morning shooting off Geronimo Street; coroner unable to identify victim
BATON ROUGE - One person was reported to have died in an early morning shooting off Geronimo Street.
According to officials, the coroner was called to the scene of Geronimo and Mohican Streets around 5:30 a.m. for a shooting.
It was unclear what led to the shooting. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said the man was a John Doe and could not immediately be identified.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
