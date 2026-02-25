69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Officials working fire on Gum Swamp Road in Livingston

1 hour 47 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, February 25 2026 Feb 25, 2026 February 25, 2026 5:17 PM February 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Credit: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office

LIVINGSTON - Officials are working fires at Gum Swamp Road, an area that fire officials have been battling fires at multiple times this week.

The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #7 said fire personnel and forestry officials are on scene.

Trending News

The road is open as of this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days