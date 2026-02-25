69°
Officials working fire on Gum Swamp Road in Livingston
LIVINGSTON - Officials are working fires at Gum Swamp Road, an area that fire officials have been battling fires at multiple times this week.
The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #7 said fire personnel and forestry officials are on scene.
The road is open as of this time.
