Officials searching for information, witnesses after fiery I-110 crash

2 hours 16 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, September 15 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - In the wake of a fiery crash that left a family of three dead, investigators are asking for the public's help in finding information about the wreck.

Capital Region Crime Stoppers posted on social media Thursday morning announcing that homicide investigators were seeking information about the crash. The wrecked vehicle is reported to have been a Chevrolet Silverado. Allegedly, the Silverado hit another vehicle on I-110 southbound near Chippewa Street and lost control, hit a guardrail, and caught fire.

Investigators are searching for anyone with information regarding or witnesses to the crash, and they ask the public to call Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers with any information they may have.

