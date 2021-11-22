Latest Weather Blog
Officials searching for arsonist behind Sunday night blaze on Pocahontas Street
BATON ROUGE - Officials are searching for the arsonist responsible for a house fire set late Sunday night in north Baton Rouge.
Personnel with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were called to the 2200 block of Pocahontas Street shortly after 11 p.m., Sunday.
Upon arriving, first responders say they saw light smoke coming from the two-story vacant home.
They used a back door to make their way into the house, where they found flames in both a back bedroom and in the attic.
Firefighters worked swiftly to extinguish the blaze, and though no one was injured during the process the fire caused about $25,000 in damages.
Trending News
Authorities are now urging anyone with information regarding this work of arson to contact either Crimestoppers at (225) 344-7867 or Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at (225)389-2050.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: Thanksgiving Traditions
-
1 dead, 4 injured in early Sunday morning shooting along Plank Road
-
Florida service mission helps out Hurricane Ida victims in Dulac
-
La. offering holiday cash for child vaccinations
-
Bethany Church volunteers work to feed hundreds of people in Thanksgiving grocery...