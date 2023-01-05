Officials identify person killed in shooting at Triple S Food Mart along N Foster Drive

56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting at the Triple S Food Mart along North Foster Drive. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a shooting happened at the market around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the victim, later identified as Illya Winns Jr., 22, was dead when first responders arrived to the scene. Winns died from multiple gunshot wounds. 

Police say the motive and suspect are yet unknown. 

This is a developing story. 

