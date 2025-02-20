Officials announce road closures ahead of Krewe of Ascension parade this weekend

GONZALES — The Gonzales Police Department has announced several road closures as the Krewe of Ascension rolls on Saturday.

Beginning at 10 a.m., Irma Boulevard will close for parade staging. All outside lanes at Burnside Avenue will also be closed starting at 1 p.m.

Cornerview Street, as well as all lanes and any side streets connecting with Burnside Avenue, will close at 1:30 p.m.

The parade will begin rolling at 2 p.m. and then roll onto Cornerview Street.

