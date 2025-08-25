Officials address oil leak concerns in Tangipahoa River

AMITE - During a press conference held in Amite, Governor Landry and several officials from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality addressed concerns about the oil leaking into the Tangipahoa River.

"Based on current data, there appears to be no immediate danger to wildlife or human health. Should circumstances change, we will inform the public immediately. Given the situation and the nature of petroleum products involved, what we are seeing is expected. It remains a challenging situation," Landry said.

Some residents have been dealing with seeing and smelling oil 25 miles downstream from where the explosion happened.

The EPA says they are actively working to keep oil from going any further down the Tangipahoa River.

"We are conducting containment operations to limit the spread of oil. Any material recovered by the EPA will be collected using vacuum trucks and stored in a Frack tank. This material will then be safely disposed of at an EPA facility," Scott Mason, EPA Region 6 Administrator, explained.