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Officers searching for person who unlawfully entered LSU building

9 hours 32 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, April 13 2026 Apr 13, 2026 April 13, 2026 10:38 PM April 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Campus police at LSU are searching for a person who they say unlawfully entered a business building. 

LSUPD said the person went into a business building on March 27. Surveillance footage shows the person walking out of an elevator with Tiger Athletic Foundation branding. 

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Anyone with information about the person's identity can call (225) 344-7867.

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