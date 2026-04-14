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Officers searching for person who unlawfully entered LSU building
BATON ROUGE - Campus police at LSU are searching for a person who they say unlawfully entered a business building.
LSUPD said the person went into a business building on March 27. Surveillance footage shows the person walking out of an elevator with Tiger Athletic Foundation branding.
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Anyone with information about the person's identity can call (225) 344-7867.
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