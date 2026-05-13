Ochsner offering free physicals for student athletes this weekend

BATON ROUGE — Middle and high school students can get a free sports physical this weekend at an event that also promises family fun.

The Ochsner Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute at Elite Training Complex- Burbank is hosting the event for the third year in a row. Physicals required for middle and high school sports can cost anywhere from $25 to more than $100 out of pocket.

Corey Elvir, an Ochsner account manager and athletic trainer, said what's unique about the high school and middle school sports physical is that it carries a 13-month rolling expiration date. He said Ochsner is holding the event in May, so students are covered through the entirety of all school sports seasons through the following year.

The facility is staffed by more than 35 medical professionals, including physicians, nurses, athletic trainers and therapists. He says these physicals will be conducted by staff trained to identify what precursors could predispose an athlete to cardiac or respiratory issues during their season and catch injuries or ailments before they happen.

Students will be able to check out the Elite training facility on Saturday, where NFL prospects train. There will be games, prizes and 100.7 The Tiger WTGE radio will be there to make sure students are having fun.

The free physicals are on May 16 from 8 a.m. to noon and are open to all student-athletes in grades 6 through 12. Pre-registration is encouraged and families must fill out a medical evaluation form signed by a parent or guardian.

More information is available here.