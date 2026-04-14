80°
Latest Weather Blog
Ochsner Health Center in Denham Springs reopens several weeks after car crashes into facility
DENHAM SPRINGS – More than a month after it closed following a car crashing into it, the Ochsner Health Center location in Denham Springs along La. 16 has begun taking patient appointments again.
A woman backed her car into the facility on March 5, resulting in a loss of power. The facility remained closed for the rest of March and into April as repairs were made.
No injuries were reported, but appointments were moved to nearby Ochsner facilities as repairs were made.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Chicago man arrested for allegedly shooting endangered whooping crane in Evangeline Parish
-
2une In Previews: New Sunlight Baptist Church hosting Community Spring Fest this...
-
New Books-A-Million planned to come to Siegen Lane Marketplace
-
Parole Project celebrates 10 years of helping formerly incarcerated people with Second...
-
Louisiana Works announces $7 million training fund to meet workforce demands
Sports Video
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night
-
All-Big 12 guard Jada Williams commits to LSU women's basketball
-
Former LSU guard Bella Hines commits to TCU
-
No. 21 LSU softball can't finish sweep, drops series finale to No....
-
Cellura goes the distance in teal game, No. 21 LSU Softball takes...