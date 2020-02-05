Observant LSU student helps police capture man accused of burglary

Randall Gerard Davis

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police say an alert student helped capture a man who'd been accused of burglarizing vehicles on campus.

Police say 33-year-old Randall Davis was caught casing vehicles on Jan. 27.

According to an official report, footage from video surveillance shows Davis pulling on the door handles of several automobiles in the West parking lot of the LSU UREC, and stealing a backpack containing an Apple Macbook Pro from one of the vehicles.

Police say they saw that Davis was driving a red four-door Hyundai at the time of the burglary, but they were unable to locate him shortly after the incident.

But on Feb. 4 another incident involving Davis occurred that led to his arrest.

An LSU student told police she was trying to park her car in the West Ag Lot on LSU campus when she spotted Davis appearing to case vehicles.

The student said she immediately called LSU police and then tailed Davis in her vehicle until officers arrived.

Once officers caught up with Davis they found he had a criminal history involving theft and burglary.

He was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of burglary.