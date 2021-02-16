North Carolina tornado leaves three dead, ten injured

Image of the impact of a deadly tornado that ripped through North Carolina's Brunswick County on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

BOLIVIA, N.C. - As states in the deep south struggle through unusually cold temperatures, their neighbors to the north are also contending with deadly weather conditions.

According to WTVD, ABC 11, a local North Carolina ABC affiliate station, a tornado killed three people and left at least ten others injured in Brunswick County, which is in the southern part of the state, early Tuesday (Feb. 16) morning.



"It's something unlike I have ever seen before. A lot of destruction. It's going to be a long recovery process," Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram said.

The tornado ripped through the area around midnight Monday and lingered until Tuesday.



According to the National Weather Service, several homes were damaged by the suspected tornado and Brunswick County Emergency Management reported that a number of people had been trapped inside their damaged homes.



The worst of the damage was found in the Ocean Ridge Plantation Community, which is where all of the injuries and fatalities reportedly occurred.

Rescue operations were underway in the early hours of the morning and several missing persons reports had been filed. Authorities now say all those who were missing have now been found.