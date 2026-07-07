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North American-hosted World Cup has increased Capital area interest in soccer
BATON ROUGE - While the US Men's National Soccer Team's season may be over after a 1-4 loss against Belgium on Monday, the World Cup is still going ahead full steam in several cities across North America.
Here in Baton Rouge, the FIFA World Cup 2026 has increased interest in the sport.
There are many ways you can learn and play soccer right here in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.
WBRZ's Abigail Whitam spoke with local soccer professionals on Tuesday about the uptick in soccer in the Capital region.
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"I think it inspires them to watch these players play, see them play on this stage, go watch them live; there's nothing like that," Baton Rouge Soccer Club executive director Louie Smothermon said about seeing young Baton Rouge players during the World Cup. "Then to try and go out and emulate them on the field."
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