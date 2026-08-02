89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Nonprofit hosts free back-to-school supply giveaway in Denham Springs

1 hour 3 minutes 21 seconds ago Sunday, August 02 2026 Aug 2, 2026 August 02, 2026 5:53 PM August 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — JUMP nonprofit hosted a back-to-school supply giveway in Denham Springs on Sunday.

The free event held at the LM Lockhart Center Gymnasium saw the organization giveway backpacks, school supplies and hygiene supplies ahead of the new school year. 

The event also featured food,music,free haircuts and braids and a basketball game between the youth and the Livingston Parish sheriff's Office. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days