Non-profit holding art contest for Black History Month

BATON ROUGE - MetroMorphosis, a non-profit that focuses on transforming urban communities, is holding an art contest for Black History Month.

Kids ages 12-18 can submit writings, digital art, or performances for a chance to win cash prizes and opportunities for their work to be published. The theme the organization wants submissions to embody is Kuumba, which is Swahili for the word creativity. It's the sixth principle of Kwanzaa, emphasizing a commitment to using skills and talents to make the community more beautiful and beneficial.

"Kuumba: A celebration of Black creativity, innovation and technology. We have three categories that people can submit to. We have one for digital art. We have one for writing, and we have one for performance. We want the kids to imagine a future where innovation and technology has made it better for all," MetroMorphosis CEO Sherreta Harrison said.

The last day to submit is Feb. 16. The finalists will be chosen Feb. 26 and be invited to the Black Futures Reception where one winner will be selected for each category and will receive $500.

The project is possible by a partnership with the Baton Rouge Arts Council. The works of the finalists will be featured in the Art Council's "Eternal Celebrations" exhibit, which will run until mid-March.

"The winning submission will have the opportunity to have their work featured in other publications throughout the year," Harrison said.

