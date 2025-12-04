Nominations open for Louisiana Wildlife Federation's 60th annual Conservation Achievement Awards

BATON ROUGE — Nominations for the Louisiana Wildlife Federation's 60th annual Conservation Achievement Awards have opened.

The awards recognize individuals, businesses and organizations in Louisiana that have made outstanding contributions to the natural resource welfare and environmental quality of their community, parish and the state each year.

Each honoree will receive a wildlife statuette and be honored at a banquet held in spring 2026.

Nominations must be submitted via the LWF website by Jan. 30, 2026. Click here to nominate.

LWF Executive Director Rebecca Triche visited 2une In on Thursday to discuss the awards.