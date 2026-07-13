No additional arrests expected in Mall of Louisiana mass shooting that killed 1, injured 5

BATON ROUGE - A 17-year-old accused of killing a teen and injuring five others when he started shooting inside the Mall of Louisiana food court in April is suspected of being the only person who fired shots, Baton Rouge Police Chief TJ Morse said Monday.

During a Press Club meeting, Morse said Markel Lee is expected to be the only person arrested in the mass shooting, which happened April 23.

“As of right now, we cannot put a gun in anyone else’s hand other than the person that we have already arrested,” Morse said. “To the best of our knowledge, he was the lone shooter, and he’s the one that’s going to be facing the consequences for that shooting.”

Lee was jailed for one count of first-degree murder in the killing of Martha Odom, a 17-year-old Lafayette high school student who was at the mall with her friends for "Senior Skip Day." Two of her classmates were shot as well, but survived.

Lee also faces five counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons. He has been in jail since his arrest and is being held without bond.

Police announced three hours after the shooting happened that five people were detained for questioning. Lee was arrested the following day and has been the only person arrested in connection with the shooting.

Little information about what led up to the shooting has been released. In an affidavit, police say security video shows two groups of young black men approach one another in the food court before people start running and blood is shown.

The document says Lee is seen with a semi-automatic pistol in his hand, running toward a bathroom and pointing the gun toward the food court, where blood spatter and bullet holes were found.