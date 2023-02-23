74°
No. 5 LSU women's basketball beats Vanderbilt 82-63
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team gets win number 26 on the year, as the Tigers cruise to a 82-63 win over Vanderbilt.
Angel Reese had her 26th double-double and her 10th first half double-double of the season. She finished the night with 23 points and 18 boards. Alexis Morris had a strong second half to finish with 21 points. The Tigers dominated the paint and second chance points again.
The Tigers will now finish the regular season at home against Mississippi State at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
