No. 1 Auburn pulls away from LSU basketball at Maravich Center

3 hours 46 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, January 29 2025 Jan 29, 2025 January 29, 2025 8:18 PM January 29, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team didn't have enough in the tank to beat No. 1 Auburn at the Maravich Center Wednesday night.

After trailing by 12 at the half, LSU cut the Auburn lead to five in the second half, but the top-ranked team in the nation pulled away late en route to an 87-74 win.

Cam Carter led LSU with 24 points and six rebounds. Dji Bailey added 13 points. Auburn's Johni Broome was a force Wednesday night, with 26 points and 16 rebounds.

LSU is now 12-8 overall and 1-6 in SEC play. They host Texas on Saturday.

