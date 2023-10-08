61°
Latest Weather Blog
New York Jets social media mocks former Saints head coach Sean Payton after 31-21 win
DENVER - Former Saints head coach and current Broncos head coach Sean Payton had some comments from the offseason backfire on him when the New York Jets defeated the Denver Broncos Sunday.
Payton, in July, criticized the former Broncos' head coach and current Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, saying that his coaching job was “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL,” during an interview with USA Today. “Everything I heard about last season, we’re doing the opposite,” he added.
when you lose to the "offseason champs" pic.twitter.com/FzNIqGWZks— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 8, 2023
Trending News
After the Jets won 31-21, they mocked Payton by photoshopping Kevin James, who played Payton in the movie "Home Team," into Broncos gear.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge General hosting annual event to promote breast cancer screenings
-
Baton Rouge General hosting annual event to promote breast cancer screenings
-
Radio show host, candidate for state rep under investigation by feds over...
-
Veterans specialty court coming to East Baton Rouge Parish aims to help...
-
BRAC touts economic success tied Government Street road diet