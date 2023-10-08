New York Jets social media mocks former Saints head coach Sean Payton after 31-21 win

DENVER - Former Saints head coach and current Broncos head coach Sean Payton had some comments from the offseason backfire on him when the New York Jets defeated the Denver Broncos Sunday.

Payton, in July, criticized the former Broncos' head coach and current Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, saying that his coaching job was “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL,” during an interview with USA Today. “Everything I heard about last season, we’re doing the opposite,” he added.

when you lose to the "offseason champs" pic.twitter.com/FzNIqGWZks — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 8, 2023

After the Jets won 31-21, they mocked Payton by photoshopping Kevin James, who played Payton in the movie "Home Team," into Broncos gear.