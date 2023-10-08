61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New York Jets social media mocks former Saints head coach Sean Payton after 31-21 win

3 hours 2 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, October 08 2023 Oct 8, 2023 October 08, 2023 6:43 PM October 08, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENVER - Former Saints head coach and current Broncos head coach Sean Payton had some comments from the offseason backfire on him when the New York Jets defeated the Denver Broncos Sunday.

Payton, in July, criticized the former Broncos' head coach and current Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, saying that his coaching job was “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL,” during an interview with USA Today. “Everything I heard about last season, we’re doing the opposite,” he added.

Trending News

After the Jets won 31-21, they mocked Payton by photoshopping Kevin James, who played Payton in the movie "Home Team," into Broncos gear. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days