New Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar location coming to Central

CENTRAL - A local favorite Baton Rouge-born restaurant is planning its next location in Central along Sullivan Road.

Walk On's Bistreax and Bar has several locations in and around the capital area, with its very first restaurant on the corner of Burbank and Nicholson Drives. In the almost 20 years since the first location was established, the chain has extended along the Gulf coast and into the rest of the southeast U.S..

Central Mayor David Barrow announced Tuesday that the newest location would be on Sullivan Road at Grand Settlement Boulevard. Barrow said the restaurant would be 6500 square feet with almost 40 tables and a bar area.

The item is planned to go before Central's Planning Commission in November with site approval coming in December.