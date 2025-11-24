New video shows crash that led up to Will Smith's shooting

NEW ORLEANS - WWL-TV in New Orleans has obtained new security camera footage that appears to show Cardell Hayes crashing his Hummer H2 into the back of Will Smith’s Mercedes Benz SUV.

The video was taken from surveillance cameras at a Hi-Volt Coffee Shop, located a block away from the corner of Sophie Wright Place and Felicity Street.

Over two minutes after the crash, people are seen running away from the scene and taking cover behind cars parked in the area.

Due to the low resolution of the footage, the shooting incident that left Smith dead does not appear to be visible. Hayes was booked with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.