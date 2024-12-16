New traffic signals installed on La. 445 interchange with I-12 in Tangipahoa Parish

AMITE - New traffic signals were installed on La. 445 at its interchange with Interstate 12 in Tangipahoa Parish, according to the parish government.

The parish government said the signals would have permanent cycles starting Monday at 9 a.m. and that its cycle will be adjusted based on the traffic conditions at the ramps and along La. 445.

Motorists are urged to be aware of the change in traffic configuration, and be prepared for possible congestion as the timing for the new signals is adjusted.