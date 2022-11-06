New robotic server making its rounds at Rouj Creole

BATON ROUGE - There's a new employee at Rouj Creole, the BellaBot, a robotic server lending a helping hand at the restaurant.

The robot helps with the cleaning load and getting orders out quicker to customers.

"Basically right now, it's an aid to the servers... BellaBot delivers drinks to the tables and adding that little knitch hospitality with a happy birthday song, its really cool and been a big help so far," Stephen Hightower, CEO of City Group Hospitality, said.

A big help and easy, just by pushing a few buttons. A server typed in the table number and BellaBot will come right up to the customer and deliver a meal.

BellaBot has a hefty price tag of $20,000 but the robot has come in handy, especially for those busy Friday nights.

"BellaBot has truly helped the speed of drinks so when the servers are looking to get those drinks but they might be tied up with another job, then we can load up the robot and deliver drinks to four tables at one time in some cases," Hightower said.

Customers enjoy the new type of hospitality.

"It's unique, it sings and flips around an accelerates and I think technology now a days, we're getting to a peak and it's just, we're going through the stratosphere. It's going to be amazing for this restaurant," Kyle Suarez, a customer at Rouj Creole, said.