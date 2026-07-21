New program launched at FranU to help improve graduation rates

BATON ROUGE - FranU has launched a new program designed to help students navigate the university and improve graduation rates.

Project FRANCIS was launched through a U.S. Department of Education Title III Strengthening Institutions Program grant that aims to improve student retention and help students transition into college.

The program will provide a Student Success Team that aims to connect students with academic coaching, success planning, tutoring referrals, study and time management strategies, career readiness guidance and personalized support.

The team will also monitor students' progress and provide early assistance if they see problems begin to arise.

"Our goal is for every student to feel a sense of belonging and feel supported and empowered to succeed," Student Success Project Director Shera Adams said in a prepared statement. "Rather than having to determine where to seek help on their own, students will be connected to appropriate resources and support systems through proactive outreach, regular check-ins and coordinated interventions."

According to a news release, each student will be connected to a Student Success team member and peer mentors.