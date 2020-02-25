New Orleans: Mardi Gras celebrations in full swing

NEW ORLEANS - Carnival season reaches its peak on Fat Tuesday, when New Orleans parade-goers take to the streets to catch beads and party with the NOLA krewes.

Despite the festivities, this year's Mardi Gras festivities have been overshadowed by grief following the deaths of two paradegoers who were hit and killed by floats.

According to WWL-TV, Fat Tuesday's parades are listed as follows:

The Krewe of Zulu

Get your coconuts! Zulu kicks off the parading at 8 a.m. at Jackson and S. Claiborne and ends at the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club at Orleans and N. Broad.

This year's theme is centered around film.

The Krewe of Rex

The Krewe of Rex starts Uptown for 10 a.m. and rolls through Uptown and into the CBD.

Krewe of Argus

The Krewe of Argus will once again roll along the streets of Metairie on Mardi Gras Day at 10 a.m.

Krewe of Lions

The Covington Lions Club parade will roll around the city of Covington's traditional Mardi Gras Day parade route at 10 a.m.

There's also the Krewe of Houmas in Houma at 1 p.m., and of course the truck parades the following the Krewe of Rex on the New Orleans Uptown route!