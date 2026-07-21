New commanders take charge of Louisiana National Guard aviation units in Hammond

HAMMOND — The Louisiana National Guard's 204th Theater Airfield Operations Group and 1st Battalion, 244th Aviation Regiment welcomed new commanders during a joint change of command ceremony at the 204th Theater Airfield Operations Group Readiness Center in Hammond on July 12.

Col. Jacques Comeaux assumed command of the 204th TAOG from Col. Tim Cleighton, while Lt. Col. Brandon Lemley assumed command of the 1-244th Assault Helicopter Battalion from Lt. Col. Edwin Reliford. Maj. Gen. Thomas Friloux, the adjutant general of Louisiana, presided over the ceremony.

Both outgoing commanders will continue serving Louisiana Army aviation in key leadership positions. Cleighton assumed duties as the Louisiana National Guard's state aviation officer, while Reliford now serves as the operations officer for the 204th TAOG. The joint ceremony marked the transition of leadership at the aviation group's headquarters and its subordinate battalion, underscoring the continuity of command across Louisiana Army aviation.

Friloux thanked Cleighton and Reliford for their service while expressing confidence in the incoming commanders.

"I have every faith and confidence in both of you to be successful in your commands and continue the success established by Colonels Cleighton and Reliford," Friloux said during the ceremony.

Reflecting on his time in command, Cleighton credited the Soldiers, noncommissioned officers, warrant officers, civilian employees and families whose dedication made the organization's accomplishments possible.

"Our profession is a team sport," Cleighton said. "It requires all of us to do our part."

Comeaux praised the foundation established by Cleighton's leadership and expressed confidence in the organization he now leads.

"You leave the 204th trained, resilient and postured for success," Comeaux said. "I know we are ready. We will meet these challenges head on."

While Comeaux looked ahead to the future of the 204th TAOG, the ceremony also honored Reliford's leadership of the 1-244th AHB and welcomed Lemley as its new commander. Reliford reflected on his time in command and thanked the soldiers, leaders and families.

"Trust cannot be demanded. It is earned every day," Reliford said.

Lemley said he is honored to assume command of a battalion built on a strong foundation and looks forward to building on its legacy.

"I am honored to join a battalion that is highly capable, resilient and ready," Lemley said. "I look forward to serving alongside these Soldiers as we continue preparing for every mission.”

The 204th TAOG oversees aviation units across the Louisiana Army National Guard, including the 1-244th AHB, providing command and control for aviation operations, training and readiness. Together, the organizations support domestic emergency response, overseas deployments and other state and federal missions while ensuring Louisiana Army aviation remains ready whenever called.