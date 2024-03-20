70°
Napoleonville woman arrested for allegedly spraying chemicals at crowd during Mardi Gras parade
NAPOLEONVILLE — Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a woman for allegedly spraying multiple people at a Mardi Gras parade with a chemical agent.
Tionna Queen, 23, was arrested for aggravated battery, disturbing the peace and simple battery during a fight that took place during Napoleonville's Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 10.
When deputies responded to the fight, they found Queen spraying a chemical agent into the crowd, striking several people.
Queen was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and is set to remain incarcerated pending a bond hearing.
