Napoleonville woman arrested for allegedly spraying chemicals at crowd during Mardi Gras parade

NAPOLEONVILLE — Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a woman for allegedly spraying multiple people at a Mardi Gras parade with a chemical agent.

Tionna Queen, 23, was arrested for aggravated battery, disturbing the peace and simple battery during a fight that took place during Napoleonville's Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 10.

When deputies responded to the fight, they found Queen spraying a chemical agent into the crowd, striking several people.

Queen was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and is set to remain incarcerated pending a bond hearing.