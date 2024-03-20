70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Napoleonville woman arrested for allegedly spraying chemicals at crowd during Mardi Gras parade

29 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, March 20 2024 Mar 20, 2024 March 20, 2024 2:22 PM March 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

NAPOLEONVILLE — Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a woman for allegedly spraying multiple people at a Mardi Gras parade with a chemical agent.

Tionna Queen, 23, was arrested for aggravated battery, disturbing the peace and simple battery during a fight that took place during Napoleonville's Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 10.

When deputies responded to the fight, they found Queen spraying a chemical agent into the crowd, striking several people.

Queen was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and is set to remain incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

