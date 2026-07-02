Bus line connecting North Baton Rouge, downtown, LSU could open by end of year, officials say

BATON ROUGE — MOVEBR's BRapid service line connecting North Baton Rouge, downtown and LSU through a central bus route spanning nearly 10 miles should be open during the fourth quarter of 2026, East Baton Rouge Parish Transportation Director Fred Raiford told WBRZ on Thursday.

Raiford said that the signals are now operational and that the project is "just about finished up." His team was aiming to open it by the end of the year, noting that the opening date "could be sooner" than Q4.

Crews still need to connect timers and other amenities at bus stops to track and maintain the bus schedules, he added.

Raiford noted that the project hit a few snags in construction due to vandalism of the under-construction bus stops but that they are still on track to open the route in 2026.