57°
Latest Weather Blog
Morgan City man indicted for seven counts of first-degree rape, bond set at over $2 million
MORGAN CITY - A man was indicted for seven counts of aggravated first-degree rape.
According to the Morgan City Police Department, 52-year-old Johnell Thomas was arrested in April of 2022 for two counts of first-degree rape, five counts of oral sexual battery, five counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, and 15 counts of aggravated crimes against nature during an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.
Trending News
A grand jury convened in Morgan City in early February to formally indict Thomas on seven counts of aggravated first-degree rape. His bail was set at $2.5 million.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dutchtown High School custodian arrested, allegedly had sex with student
-
Beloved Ponchatoula gator being 'retired'; owner plans to build new habitat
-
New 36 home development approved in Ascension Parish
-
City-Parish accidentally tears down man's childhood home
-
Bond set for pair arrested in mass shooting at BR nightclub; police...
Sports Video
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games
-
Madison Prep on the path to another state title with dynamic duo...
-
KJ Johnson smiles help lead to success