Moratorium on development in Livingston Parish expected to be lifted

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The 60-day moratorium on the development of subdivisions in Livingston Parish could be lifted at the next council meeting.

Parish President Layton Ricks says the council has adopted the necessary new ordinances for the halt on construction to be removed.

"They have done something that most parish governments cannot do and get this ordinance in place and fairly quickly," Ricks said.

The new guidelines require that development won't cause any traffic congestion, and they must have more than adequate drainage.

"There was no reason to veto the moratorium, even though I don't like moratoriums," Ricks said.

A lot of development is taking place along 4-H Club Road, below Denham Springs, where the proposed subdivision Deer Run plans to locate more than 2,000 new homes.

Sammy Parino lives on 4-H Club Road, where he moved from Baton Rouge to get away from the congestion.

"The traffic is already horrendous going to Baton Rouge in the morning and coming home in the evening," Parrino said.

The homeowner has concerns about whether the moratorium should be lifted so soon.

"I didn't know it was going to be relitigated this quick, so I'm a little concerned about it being all around us right now with this traffic situation," Parrino said.

The council could vote to lift the moratorium at their next meeting on June 23.