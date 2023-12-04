Monday PM Forecast: Quiet weather this week before our next storm system on the weekend

The weather will stay quiet this week with plentiful sunshine and average temperatures. That will change as our next storm system could potentially roll through on the weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After the sun sets we will cool down quite drastically. The low tonight will get to around 43 degrees under partly cloudy skies. An upper level cloud deck will prevent the temperature from getting lower. Some of those high level clouds will stick around throughout the day on Tuesday but there will still be plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be mild during the day with our high only getting to around 68 degrees.

Up Next: The rest of the week will feature plentiful sunshine and near average temperatures. The coolest morning looks to be on Thursday. We should be in the upper 30's for the low that morning. By the end of the week, temperatures will start to warm back up as winds start to turn more out of the south. This will be in advance of our next storm system that will roll through during the weekend. Severe weather will once again be possible with this system.

-- Balin

