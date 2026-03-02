Monday PM Forecast: Keep rain gear close as the week progresses

The taste of May in early March isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon. Humidity will soon join the party, bringing in a notable uptick in the number of showers and storms each day.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Although skies will stay mostly clear early on, clouds will increase overnight. Don’t be surprised to wake up to gray skies early Tuesday morning. There might be some patchy fog for the morning drive as well, but not thick enough to warrant an official advisory at this time. Nevertheless, be sure to use low beam headlights and consider leaving a few minutes early for the Tuesday morning drive. These clouds will be moving in just as a lunar eclipse gets underway in the Capital Area. While not ideal for skywatchers, there’s hope to catch a few glimpses as the event gets started.

Once morning cloud cover burns off, expect a beautiful sun-filled Tuesday. After a start near 60°, highs will find the low to mid-80s by afternoon. With humidity also on the climb, a stray shower may pop up late in the day, though most of the Capital Area will stay dry.

Up Next: The spring feel isn’t going anywhere in the extended forecast. As humidity continues to increase, it will trigger daily rain chances.

Rain Returns – Spotty morning showers on Wednesday will give way to isolated showers and thunderstorms with daytime warming. A few downpours will be possible during the lunch rush and drive home. Thursday looks to be the “quietest” day of the bunch, with roughly 30% of the Capital Area coming across a nuisance shower. Storm chances then ramp up over the weekend as moisture deepens. Expect a little more than half of the area to run into rain each day starting Friday. No washouts are expected, but it would be wise to keep umbrellas close. Collectively, about 1” of rain on average with locally higher amounts is likely over the next seven days — not a drought buster, but a beneficial rain for gardens.

Temperatures – The run of 80°+ high temperatures is set to continue for the time being, even with rain in the forecast. Meanwhile, nighttime lows will trend warmer. Temperatures will struggle to even find the mid-60s by late week.

Fog Potential – Morning clouds, followed by partial afternoon clearing, will become routine moving forward. Areas of dense fog could be embedded within that early cloud deck, and it may be particularly thick near rivers and lakes as warm, moist air moves over the water. Be sure to 2une-In with Meteorologist Balin Rogers starting at 5 a.m. on WBRZ as he tracks this potential each morning.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

