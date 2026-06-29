Monday AM forecast: Hot start to the week. Changes coming

Dangerous heat peaks Monday before storms and heavy rain return later this week. Heat index values will be on the high side, with increasing chances for strong storms and heavy rainfall Tuesday night and continuing through the week.

Today and Tonight: Monday will feature mostly sunny skies with hot afternoon temperatures climbing into the middle 90s across the Capital Region. Heat index values will run closer to 105 degrees, just below Heat Advisory criteria. Most areas remain dry with only a few fair weather clouds developing during the afternoon. Tonight stays warm and muggy with overnight lows settling into the middle and upper 70s under mostly clear skies.





Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast Use the slider to advance through the next 24 hours of Futurecast

Up Next: Tuesday will be hot again with heat index values approaching 110 degrees by afternoon, with isolated thunderstorms developing late in the day. Rain chances increase Tuesday night and peak Wednesday as tropical moisture returns to the Gulf Coast. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected, producing rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. While storms should continue moving, localized street flooding remains possible in poor drainage areas or locations that received heavy rain earlier this month. Temperatures ease back into the lower 90s Wednesday as clouds and rain become more widespread.

By Thursday and into the weekend, expect a return to a more typical summertime pattern with scattered afternoon thunderstorms and continued hot temperatures.

Tropics: The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of low pressure offshore of the southeastern U.S. Development remains unlikely in the short term, with only a 20% chance of formation over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Dave

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.